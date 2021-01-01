EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 (2 oz.)

EltaMD's UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 is a 100% physical sunscreen that helps to restore sun-damaged skin and offers high-energy visible (HEV) light protection. Ginger root extract and saccharide isomerate help to boost a healthy complexion by improving skin smoothness, minimizing dark spots and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Squalane restores the skin’s natural moisture and suppleness while antioxidants combat free radicals associated with ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiation (IR).Key Ingredients:Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract: improves skin smoothness, minimizes wrinkles and promotes an even complexionSaccharide Isomerate: helps reduce dark spots, hydrates the skinSqualane: restores moisture and skin’s supplenessVitamin E Acetate: an anti-inflammatory antioxdant Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate: a form of vitamin C, this antioxidant helps to reduce pigmentationKey Benefits:All-physical facial sunscreen Improves sun-damaged skinMinimizes dark spots and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinklesRestores skin’s suppleness and natural moisturePromotes a healthy complexionFormulated for all skin typesDye, fragrance, oil, paraben and sensitivity-freeNon-comedogenic and dermatologist-testedGluten-free: contains no ingredient made from a gluten-containing grain (wheat, barley or rye)