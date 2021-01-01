UWINMO Smart Watch for Android and iOS Phones, Fitness Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, Full Touch Screen Activity Tracker.

Real Humanized smart watch:1.3-inch HD full touch screen, Professional Fitness Tracking Smart Watch With Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Blood Oxygen Monitor, Automatic PedometerSedentary reminder, TimerSleep Monitoring, Brightness Adjustment, More Sports Modes, Call And Message Reminders, Support For Multiple Languages Etc. 5 Exercise Data Record ModesThe Fitness Tracker offers 5 data record modes, such as: walking, running, cycling, Hiking, Basketball, which covers almost all your daily sports. Measure accurate real-time pace, calorie and distance, set and REACH your activity goals each day. Your Smart Life Assistant: This Smart watch with high sensitive large HD color screen make it easy to operate and give you clear insights to the display, it will be the perfect companion for your organization and efficiency throughout all day. Receive phone notifications Or Messages from SMS, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp More Comfortably & LightDesign with an edge-rou