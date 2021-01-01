Dr. Barbara Sturm V Drops in Beauty: NA. Dr. Barbara Sturm V Drops in Beauty: NA. Dr. Barbara Sturm's V Drops is a gentle formulation specially developed to maintain the health of the female intimate area and to soothe and hydrate the skin. The formula's ingredient science includes precious Ruby Stone Powder, Pre-and Probiotics which support the microbiome of the skin and balance the skin barrier while helping to reduce any visible signs of irritation. Prickly Pear Extract provides fundamental moisturization and soothes the skin after shaving, while Gurmar Plant Extract reduces irritation and with regular use, can reduce hair growth and density. The V Drops also contain a special plant-based complex which provides a plumping effect in the labia region, leaving it soft and supple.. Gynecologically tested. Cruelty-free. Free of Artificial Fragrance, Parabens, Alcohol, Silicone, Sulfate (SLS), and Mineral Oil. 1.69 oz/ 50 ml. After cleansing with Dr. Barbara Sturm's V Wash (sold separately), apply a pipette length of the V Drops into the palm of your hand and gently massage the drops into the external intimate area. For external use only - do not insert the pipette. Suitable for daily use and sensitive skin. DRBR-WU82. 12-100-02. World-recognized for non-surgical anti-aging treatments and rejuvenation of the skin matrix, Dr. Barbara Sturm translated her orthopedic research and practice into revolutionary advances in aesthetic medicine. Dr. Sturm's range was created for those who have always wanted an uncomplicated yet highly effective skincare regimen that hydrates, protects and regenerates the skin. The line is a synergy of unique and innovative active ingredients combined with potent natural extracts, offering the best from aesthetic medicine and nature, made in Germany.