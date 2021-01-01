Viper V-Factor Tungsten 18g Soft Tip Darts, shell

Pick your shots and land bullseye after bullseye when you aim the Viper® V-Factor Tungsten 18g Soft Tip Darts. Featuring center-balanced tungsten barrels with grooves for ideal throw control and lightweight polycarbonate shafts that zip through the air, these darts will help you nail the clinching shot no matter what game you’re playing. Each set includes six flights, three extra nylon replacement shafts, nine 2BA Tufflex II Tips, a dart mechanic repair tool, and a Deluxe Dart Pal Dart Case. FEATURES: Soft tip darts 150 micron flights provide durable and reliable performance Barrels: 90% tungsten Barrel Knurling: Shark Fin grooved 2BA tips provide the performance you expect Deluxe Dart Pal case has hard outer shell and cloth lining Includes: six flights, three extra nylon replacement shafts, nine 2BA Tufflex II Tips, a dart mechanic repair tool, and a Deluxe Dart Pal Dart Case Model: 21-2054-18