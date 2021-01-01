Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel with an inlaid black ceramic ring. Black dial with luminous black hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Longines calibre L288 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. V.h.p Conquest Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines V.H.P Conquest Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch L37194566.