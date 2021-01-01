Valentino Garavani V-Logo Buckle Belt

Designed with a bold logo hardware, this woven belt is elevated with an iconic insignia. Thread through bar closure Goldtone hardware Polyester/leather Made in Italy SIZE Width, about 1.18" ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli merges the Italian house's storied tradition with modern riffs on menswear and accessories that incorporate bold graphics and innovative silhouettes. Men Accessories - Belts > Valentino Garavani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino Garavani. Color: Ecru.