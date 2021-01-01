V Neck Gradient Print

This loose-fitting printed blouse is a perfect combination with any outfit. Its distinctive features are the deep Vs at the front and back. The top is double layered over the chest and has two bust darts. Printed with a specially designed pattern, this Viscose/Silk shirt is sure to catch your eye. The entire surface of the fabric is covered with a colour gradient design, with shades of grey blending into colourful pastel tones. The checkerboard pattern of the upper gradually gives way to a design reminiscent of a hastily cleaned blackboard, with bold pastel brushstrokes rising to meet it from the hem. Material: 70% Viscose 30% Silk Care Instructions: Hand wash only Total length: 60 cm Bust width 34 (XS) 92 cm 36 (S) 96 cm 38 (M) 100 cm 40 (L) 104 cm 42 (XL) 108 cm