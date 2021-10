Exposed seams lend a paneled design to this sheath dress. Deep V-neck Sleeveless Concealed back zip Seamed waist Polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Sheath silhouette About 45" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > No. 21 > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. No. 21. Color: Black. Size: 4.