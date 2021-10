A casual-cool essential, NYDJ\'s V-Neck Pocket Tank has a relaxed silhouette that looks great tucked in or untucked. It\'s created from a cotton-blend jersey that makes it ultra comfortable and gives it a nice drape, and it\'s finished with a small, tee-inspired patch pocket. This tank is part of Forever Comfort™, a collection of luxe and soft cotton styles made to unwind at home.