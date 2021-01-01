Jockey V-Neck T-Shirt 6-Pack

The JockeyÂ® V-Neck T-Shirt 6-Pack is a wardrobe essential. This short-sleeve T-shirt is fabricated from combed cotton jersey with a stay-dry finish, and the STAYNEWâ¢ technology reduces pilling and fading so underwear will look and feel new, wash after wash. Classic fit with durable construction. Diamond WhiteÂ® keeps whites looking whiter wash after wash. Reinforced crew neckline. Six per pack. Style #9106. 100% cotton. Machine wash warm, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size 2XL. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.