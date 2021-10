V Visitors - Reptiles. Reminiscent of Donovan and Diana. EGB Eighteurs for men, women and children. V Extraterrestrial Retro & Vintage Invasion in the 80's and 90's EGB. Aliens supposedly humane-looking (actually reptiloids) reach the Earth from the fourth planet of the Sirian star in a fleet of 50 flying cymbals. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem