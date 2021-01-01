V117 Analog AM FM Radio Transistor Shortwave Radio Powered by AA Battery Portable Elderly Radio with Large Knobs and Clear Dial Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Portable AM FM SW radio; FM 87-108MHz; AM 522-1620KHz; SW 8-10MHz; compact size; 0.3lb weight; with lanyard; suitable for elderly to go for a walk Good reception; with 18.9-inch retractable rotating antenna; clear reception without drift Loud volume; V117 with 2.24 inches; 8ohm; 0.5W speaker; clear and loud sound quality; and a 3.5mm headphone jack; easy to use in different scenarios Operated by 2 AA battery; being used to receive important information when there is no power otherwise available; with our AM/FM radio; your AA batteries will last for weeks If you have a family member in an area where hurricanes are frequent; you can choose this radio as a gift; a battery-powered portable radio; you can receive AM FM SW broadcast messages nearby in an emergency