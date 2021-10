Features:1. IPX5 Waterproof and Sweatproof Rain and sweat can't stop you from taking a call.2. Lightweight and Portable Equipped with durable soft rubber soft earbuds and 180° adjustable earhook, ergonomic design make stable and comfortable wearing for left or right ear.3.CompatibilityCompatible with IOS, Android, Xiaomi, Huawei, bluetooth-enabled Cellphones tablets.4.Super Long Call TimeUp to 200 hours long standby time, up to 18 hours of calling, up to 15 hours of playing music, only 1.