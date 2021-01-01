TUMI V4 Collection 22-Inch International Trip Expandable Wheeled Carry-On in Matte Grey at Nordstrom Rack

The lightest from Tumi's hardside travel collection, this durable carry-on offers the ultimate in lightweight ease and maneuverability. Closure: The two-way zip-around closure features a low-profile, integrated TSA-approved lock with a three-digit combination dial for extra security. Tumi's patented Omega Closure System® reduces the risk of damage to the zipper and is designed to break away from the bag if it becomes caught, so the puller-rather than the entire zipper-can be easily replaced. Exterior features: The more streamlined, expandable design is crafted from a multilayered polycarbonate alloy formation. Swiveling, easy-to-maneuver wheels and a telescoping-handle system complete the virtually damage-proof design. Interior features: Tie-down compression straps help you pack it all in, while plenty of zip pockets keep your belongings effortlessly organized. Special features: The Tumi Tracer® is an exclusive, complimentary program that helps reunite Tumi customers with their missing or stolen items. The core of the program is a unique 20-digit individual product number printed on a special metal plate that is permanently affixed to Tumi products. That number, along with the owner's contact information, is entered into Tumi's Tracer database when a bag is registered with Tumi, and used to help aid in the recovery of lost or stolen items that are reported to Top and side carry handles; three-stage telescoping pull handle Polycarbonate with leather trim Imported