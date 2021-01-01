Minimize distractions on your big training days. The RVCA VA Essential Booty Shorts are ready for heart-pounding workouts. Fabric wicks sweat to keep you cool and dry as your body heat rises. The fitted fit and elastic waist keep them in place through jumps, sprints, lunges and squats. Pull-on shorts design. VA logo on left leg at front and RVCA logo at back waist. 80% polyester, 20% elastane. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 12 in Inseam: 3 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 17 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US Women's 8). Please note that measurements may vary by size.