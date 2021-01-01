Vacation Tourist Travelling Language Barrier Translator Icon T-Shirt

Vacation Travel Tourist Translator. Need help when you're traveling abroad? These stylish icons help you to communicate without language. Easy traveler signs help you find what you need, where to go or eat without needing to speak the local language. Tourism Travel Language Icons. Handy for foreign travel or backpacking. These travel icons sign symbols are so useful for many situations and when out and about that you could have a conversation and take notes! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem