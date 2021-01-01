Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. Starting off the night right is important, and it starts with your choice of shoe. Look no further than the COACH Vae Skimmer which catches the eyes of anyone looking with the gleaming bead chain trim, and follows through with its sleek, pointed toe which will have your friends asking Can you help me with my outfit for next Friday?. Looped buckle-closure to keep your feet nice and secure. Leather upper. Leather lining and insole. Leather outosle. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.