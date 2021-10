Made from the most luxurious leather you will want to touch, the Vague shoulder bag in black is the latest addition to the Elleme collection. The 2020 Autumn Winter range comes with a poetic reflection on pleats: this small baguette-inspired piece appears simple but is, in fact, gorgeously complex. Shoulder strap : 75 cm. Worn on the shoulder - one shoulder strap. Material : smooth calfskin. Lining : synthetic. Colour : Noir - Nuit (Black) Closure : top magnetic clasp.