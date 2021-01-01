Valasca Netz Sweatshirt - Black/Orchid/Blue

Up your layering game in our Valasca Netz Sweatshirt, designed in a flattering crop that's all about breathability. Sweatshirt features asymmetrical silhouette that elevates any look. Pair with your favorite skinny jeans when you're out and about, or with our Lustrous High Rise Legging for a head-to-toe ensemble for your next workout. Relaxed Fit Athleisure Fabric 1:Netz w/Cire - 94% Polyamide, 6% Lycra Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors, gentle cycle; No bleach; Lay flat to dry. Do not iron. Ethically Made in the USA