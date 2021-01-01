Valentina 'I Love NY' 2-Drop Earrings - Bellini

Larkspur & Hawk Bellini Valentina 'I Love NY' 2-Drop Earrings. As it is known to do, Spring fills one's heart with optimism, simply through the appearance of long-slumbering blossoms and the promise of warm weather. It gives us a resurgence of energy as we embark on what we believe to be the prettiest of seasons in New York City. A year has now passed since Emily began to design Valentina and she could not have arrived at a better time to be worn, as people begin to venture outside and reunite with friends, family, and favorite destinations, be it in New York City or anywhere in the world. Heart shaped white quartz (25mm x 15mm) 18k Yellow Gold Washed Sterling Silver