Meet up with friends in casual comfort wearing the JAG Jeans Valentina Skinny Pull-On Jeans with Faux Button Fly. These cotton-blend stretch jeans are crafted in a pull-on design with faux button fly, classic five pocket style, vintage fading throughout and cropped for versatility when styling. 93% cotton, 6% polyester, 1% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 29 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 4 (27 Waist), inseam 29. Please note that measurements may vary by size.