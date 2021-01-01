DANNIJO Valeria Bracelet Set in Metallic Gold. DANNIJO Valeria Bracelet Set in Metallic Gold. 10k gold plated brass with baroque pearl. Lobster clasp closure. Set of 2. Yin yang detail. Measures approx 6 in length with a 1.5 extender. Imported. DANN-WL196. B0295. Always intricate, always eclectic, and always changing, lifestyle brand DANNIJO is more than a jewelry line. Created by New York-based designers and sisters Danielle and Jodie Snyder, DANNIJO strives to evolve with their customers. The Snyder sisters meld their individual bohemian and sophisticated styles into a high-end line integrating timeless architectural inspirations with thoughtful embellishing. These are the types of pieces you'll want to dress your life around.