L'AGENCE Valeria Eiffel Tower Blouse

40-inspired tieneck blouse showcasing a playful Eiffel tower motif. Tieneck Long sleeves Button front placket Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 34.5" hips Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, LAgence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Angeles-based label delivers feminine collections that are both timeless and versatile. In 2015, the label launched a denim line in a range of sleek, impeccably tailored cuts. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > L'agence > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'AGENCE. Color: Black Ivory. Size: XS.