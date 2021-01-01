Valknut - Valhalla - Viking T-Shirt

This Germanic Viking symbol Valknut is decorated with ancient Vikings runes and symbols of Nordic mythology from the old time of the gods around Ragnar Lodbrok and his Viking companions. Check out our other Viking outfits under the brand name. Symbol of Nordic mythology and culture, perfect gift for all Vikings and fans of Viking culture, Ragnarök, Viking, Ragnar, Loki, God Odin, Walhalla, epic Viking runes. Mystical Viking gift for north men for festivals lover. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem