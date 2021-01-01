Valkyrie Valhalla - Valkyrie Viking - Shield Maiden Tote Bag

If you love the Ragnarok, vikings or shield maiden and you are interested in the strong symbolism of the Scandinavian folklore and generally love everything related to their history. Perfect viking valkyrie gift idea for vikings lover. If you are a nordic woman or a nordic man, this norse mythology design is for you. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.