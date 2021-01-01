There is no time for slip-ups while you are on the job, and the Timberland PRO Valor Newmarket will make sure you stay steady and secure on your feet so you can stay focused on whatever challenges get thrown your way. Style number: 90667001. Soft toe with Premium Clarinoâ¢ microfiber and 800-denier ballistic PU upper. Features PowerFit comfort system uses a combination of ergonomically-designed elements at key zones to supply movement and provide critical support - delivering maximum comfort all day long. Polycarbonate hardware provides lightweight, non-metallic durability. Padded top collar for more comfort while you're in movement. Cement construction provides improved flexibility and reduced break-in time. Mesh lining with Agion treatment promotes a drier, healthier in-shoe environment. Contoured, open-cell PU footbed for all-day comfort. Cushioned Orthlolite footbed with Dynamic anti-fatigue technology that absorbs shock and returns energy at key zones of the foot for all-day comfort. Molded EVA midsole provides lightweight cushioned comfort. Nylon shank for added support. Vibram rubber outsole has superb traction with exceptional slip resistance, oil resistance, heat resistance and abrasion resistance. Oil and slip-resistant, non-marking rubber outsoles are tested to ASTM F2913-2019 Non-Slip Testing Standards. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.