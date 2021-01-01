Swiss Made watch featuring 21 ultra bright T100 tritium markers Black polycarbonate case with a black rubber strap. Uni-directional rotating black polycarbonate bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Ronda Caliber 505 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 39.5 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: ultra bright t100 tritium markers. Valor (t100 Tritium Illuminated) Series. Military watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Isobrite Valor (T100 Tritium Illuminated) Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch ISO350.