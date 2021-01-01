Vamp! Waterproof Mascara - 001 Extra Black by Pupa Milano for Women - 0.30 oz Mascara

For beautiful volume - add beautiful full, thick volume to your lashes, using our mascara that's resistant to water, humidity and high temperatures For a false lashes look - you'll love the unique formula of our mascara that'll give you the false lashes look, without the hassle of applying them Specially designed brush - the mascara brush was specially designed with soft and dense fibers, that works to generously release the rich and creamy texture onto lashes Your new go to - our vamp! Waterproof mascara will quickly become your new go to mascara, while helping you achieve dramatic lashes during your favorite outdoor and sport activities Enhance your eyes - with ophthalmologist tested and paraben free ingredients, you'll love the intense color formula that'll enhance and emphasize the beauty of your eyes for a flawless finish