Van Nuys, California retro vintage style design for men, women and kids. Fun Reseda, Chatsworth, Valley Village, Noho, North Hollywood lovers! For locals, travels and fans of the San Fernando Valley! If you grew up or are currently a resident, this is the giftr for you! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.