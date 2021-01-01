Grey titanium case with a black leather strap. Fixed grey titanium bezel. Grey dial with luminous grey hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers. 360 degree markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Screw in case back. Tonneau case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 13.5 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Vanguard Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Franck Muller Vanguard Automatic Mens Watch 45SCTTBRNRGRYWH.