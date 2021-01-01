Grey titanium case with a black rubber strap. Fixed grey titanium bezel. Grey dial with black hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Tonneau case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 14 mm. Band width: 27 mm, band length: 8 inches. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Vanguard Crazy Hours Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Franck Muller Vanguard Crazy Hours Automatic Grey Dial Mens Watch 45CHTTBRORSIL.