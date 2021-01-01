Black-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed black-plated bezel. Black (cut-out) dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Hangzhou 3450A Tourbillon hand wind movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 11.5 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Hidden fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Vanguard V8 Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Made In Germany. Waldhoff Vanguard V8 Hand Wind Black Dial Mens Watch Vanguard V8 Black 09E.