INFUSE ANY ROOM: These beautifully packaged diffusers will infuse any room with a delicate fragrance and create an emotive environment. MADE WITH CARE: Presented in a decorative magnetic-closing box and colored glass bottle made in England FRAGRANCE: Try this long lasting diffuser in a variety of 3 different fragrances that fit your taste perfectly QUALITY YOU CAN TRUST: Somerset was founded in 1999 with design and quality at the core of the business.