Nike Vapor Men's Lacrosse Gloves

DURABILITY WITH PERFORMANCE GRIP. The Nike Vapor Gloves feature lightweight but tough foam padding on the outside and a flexible palm to help cushion impact without sacrificing control. Benefits Sweat-wicking lining combined with mesh and perforations in the palms help keep your hands dry and comfortable. Tough padding at the back helps cushion your hand from impact. Product Details Adjustable drawcord and strap 90% polyester/10% nylon Hand wash Imported Style: VP0F; Color: White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult