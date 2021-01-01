RUGGED, DURABLE, VERSATILE. Up your game with the Nike Vapor Pro Complete Lacrosse Stick. This head embraces versatility to the maxâwith professional mesh and an optimal offset that creates a mid pocketâwhile the high-strength stick can stand up to your toughest games. Benefits Durable performance mesh and elite stringing provide exceptional quality that lasts season over season. Our stiffest head is shaped for optimal versatility with the optimum offset allowed and a mid-low pocket. Multiple sidewall holes allow for a variety of stringing options. This high-strength stick is made with Nike 7000 Aluminum Alloy. Product Details 45% nylon/45% aluminum/5% rubber/5% polyester Imported Style: VPPOCS; Color: White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult