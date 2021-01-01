Vaporwave Aesthetic Space Astronaut Style 80s 90s Synthwave Tote Bag

This vaporwave aesthetic astronaut is perfect for anyone that loves the 80s and outer space! With an astronaut in outer space with pizza and doughnuts, this fun design will be loved by With a retro 80s vaporwave aesthetic, this design of a astronaut and vaporwave geometry is perfect for any retro 80s or 90s fan that revels the golden age of big hair and big synth! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.