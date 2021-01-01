Vaporwave Pumpkinhead Halloween Tote Bag

It's Hallowe'en, and we're going to celebrate with a new cool pumpkin head design! This design will be perfect to use on All-hallows' Eve, whether you are going trick or treating, or going to a Halloween party. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.