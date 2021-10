An adorable kitty cat designed in the VHS glitch effect vapor wave style of the 1980's and 1990's. Created for fans of glitch art, cats and Japanese vaporwave design. Show you're a senpai with this awesome design. Designed for people who love japanese fashion, otaku culture and cool art. The perfect birthday or christmas gift for him or her. A stylish design for any son or daughter, husband or wife. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem