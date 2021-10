Are you a retro 80's and 90's enthusiast who has existential dread and emo feelings? If so, this product featuring a sunset, palm trees, and two triangles with the text "Going Nowhere" is the one for you! This product is also the perfect gift for everyone around you who is passionate about everything that is related to the 80's and 90's era, vaporwave, soft grunge, and synthwave. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem