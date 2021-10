*Tackle challenging terrain and conditions with the perforamce-oriented Vaprtrek Boot *Full-grain waterproof leather upper *UltraDry™ waterproofing system *Cushioned tongue for long-lasting comfort *Lace-up closure *Moisture-wicking Scent-Ban™ lining *Removable polyurethane and Memory Foam footbed *Lightweight EnerG provides energy return in every step *Lightweight nylon shank *RPM composite midsole *Armatec XT abrasion-resistant toe *R-Zone outsole with rubber pods for