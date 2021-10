Sporty and cozy, the Helly Hansen Varde Fleece Jacket is the perfect companion for those cold weather days when you're on the go. Jacket has a full zipper closure and a high collar for full coverage in harsh weather. Two front zipper pockets are perfect for keeping your hands toasty or for stowing essentials. Shoulders are waterproof. Brand details are featured on the left sleeve and along the hem and cuffs. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported.