Momon Varese Floral Silk A-Line Dress

Midi dress in printed crepe de chine. Feminine shape with elegant side draping and wrap-over front. Short kimono sleeves and deep v neck. Waist accentuated by gathers. A fresh, chic option for summer. Surplice neckline Short sleeves Side zip closure Banded waist High-low hem Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 48.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Modern Collections - Branded Separates > Momon > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Momon Color: Black Multi. Size: 0.