Salvatore Ferragamo Varina Scallop Metallic Leather Ballet Flats

Ladylike leather ballet flats accented with delicate scallop trim and signature bow at the vamp. Leather upper Almond toe Slip-on style Leather lining Leather sole Made in Italy Please note: Fits true to size. ABOUT THE BRAND Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo began his journey in 1927 in Italy with a vision of creating the world's most beautiful shoes. Since its inception, the label has expanded to include clothing, accessories and beauty under the creative direction of Paul Andrewwho brings a minimalist-meets-maximalist aesthetic to the brand. Women's Shoes - Ferragamo Womens Shoes > Salvatore Ferragamo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Salvatore Ferragamo. Color: Argento. Size: 10.5.