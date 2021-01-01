Schutt Varsity Midflex 4.2 Football Shoulder Pads, Medium, Black

Midflex 4.2 Shoulder Pads Varsity shoulder pads Longer arch cut accommodates more positions Upgraded, high-density padding 3+Point nylon belt attachment to provide a snug fit Provides extra coverage and protection MEASUREMENT INSTRUCTIONS: To correctly measure your shoulder width, stand in a normal posture and measure across the upper back, from the top of one shoulder bone to the other. Round up to the next half inch. SCHUTT VARSITY SHOULDER PAD SIZE CHART: M: Shoulder Width: 17” - 18” L: Shoulder Width: 18” - 19” XL: Shoulder Width: 19” - 20” 2XL: Shoulder Width: 20” - 21” 3XL: Shoulder Width: 21” - 22”