Closeout . Keep your feet warm and dry all winter long in Pajarand#39;s Varsovie 2 snow boots, made from quilted nylon with Pajar-Tex waterproof breathable protection, seam-sealed construction and toasty insulation for cozy warmth. They also boast stylish double side zippers and a grippy Pajar Ice-Gripperand#174; thermal rubber outsole for traction on wet, icy terrain. Available Colors: WHITE. Sizes: 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42.