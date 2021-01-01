From rose flower aesthetic gardener art

Vashon Island Washington Blossom Vintage Rose Flower Floral Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Rose Vintage Floral Bouquet Illustration, beautiful blossoms for flower lovers & gardeners, Washingtonian residents. Pretty nature appreciation Great on a birthday or valentine's day for someone who loves roses. Ideal for romantic spring and summer for every florist & green thumb in Vashon Island, Washington. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com