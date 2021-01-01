Silver-tone stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral & index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm, case thickness: 11.5 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Vaughn Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Gevril Vaughn Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch 43501.