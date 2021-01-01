Infuse delicious flavor into your smoked meats with the Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24” Smoker. This essential addition to your backyard kitchen features easy to use matchless snap ignition with an easily readable door thermometer. It includes smoking racks, a jerky rack, a water pan, a woodchip tray, and cooking ideas so you can get to cooking! DESIGN Matchless snap ignition Protected burner drum for maximum heat control Easily readable door thermometer Top and side adjustable damper valves Removable porcelain tray for cleanup INCLUDES: (2) adjustable smoking racks (1) jerky smoking rack Water pan Heavy-gauge steel woodchip tray Cooking ideas/tips/recipes SPECS Body Dimensions: 24” x 16” x 30” Height (with legs): 44” Cooking Rack Dimensions: 21.5” x 14” Door Dimensions: 22.5” x 28” Weight: 75 lbs. Temperature Range: 50° F – 350° F Output (Total): 18,000 BTU/Hour Additional Details Style: SMV24S