Vaxed and Waxed, Ready to Split T-Shirt

This Vaxed and Waxed apparel is the perfect design for anyone person ready to tell the world you’re vaccinated and ready for action. Great if you support vaccination awareness, shots, immunity, jabs, medical research, science, health, immunization This Vaxed and Waxed design is great if you’re going on vacation, to the beach, or hanging by the pool. It shows your support for vaccinations and let’s people know you believe in immunization, medicine, scientific research and that science is real. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem