Voice Caddie VC4 Voice Golf GPS, Gray

TECHNOLOGY: V-Algorithm™ Provides accurate distance optimized for complex terrains based on years of accumulated data of different clubs, distance and trajectories from tour players Not just adjusted for elevation differences Voice output of distance to front/center/back of green Active Green provides precise information depending on the location of the player Auto Slope™ Automatic course/hole recognition Preloaded with over 40,000 course from around the world Simple and easy to use Battery lasts up to 54 holes and enters batter-saving mode when low Lightweight (28.5g)